Michigan house explosion leaves 1 dead and another in critical condition

A Michigan house explosion early Tuesday left one person dead and one in critical condition, authorities said.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire and explosion, which occurred around 4 a.m. in Plainfield Township, north of Grand Rapids.

When authorities arrived, the home was destroyed and the debris was on fire, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. One person was dead.

Two neighbors pulled a woman out of the home after hearing her yelling.

"I tried to get to her, and the flames kept pushing me back, and I kept falling. I just knew I had to get her out of there; that's the only thing on my mind," Tim Johnson said.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The blast shook Johnson's house, and he had second-degree burns on his head and hand.