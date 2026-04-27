DNR investigates after 5 bald eagles found dead in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

State wildlife officials are seeking information on why multiple eagles were recently found dead in an area of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says a total of five deceased eagles were found between April 3 and April 17 in Garden Peninsula, an area that includes part of Delta County. It is bordered by Lake Michigan to the east and Big Bay de Noc to the west.

"We can confirm that the eagles did not die from natural causes, predators or vehicle collisions," said First Lt. Mark Zitnik, a DNR law enforcement supervisor in Newberry.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking the public for information on the circumstances of five dead eagles found in Delta County's Garden Peninsula between April 3-17, 2026. Michigan Department of Natural Resources

The question remains: what killed the birds?

Michigan was home to about 900 breeding pairs of bald eagles in 2023, according to Bird Chronicle. They can be seen in areas such as Pointe Mouille State Game Area in South Rockwood and Maple River State Game Area in East Lansing.

Hazards to the species that were previously documented in Michigan include poisoning via mercury-contaminated fish, along with lead-related poisoning.

State officials ask that anyone who has information about the series of Upper Peninsula eagle deaths send those tips via the DNR's poaching tipline, call or text 800-292-7800. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, along with local tribes, is assisting the DNR in the investigation.

Eagles are a federally protected species, the DNR says. Penalties for interfering with the birds can include 90 days in jail, fines of up to $1,000, and a reimbursement of $1,500 per eagle.