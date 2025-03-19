Dead dogs, rotted food found in Flint home where 9-year-old boy was staying

Three people have been charged in connection with a child abuse and animal abuse situation discovered at a house in the city of Flint, Michigan, Genesee County Christopher Swanson reported.

The investigation started March 3, when AT&T crews that were working outside the house realized that Wi-Fi wires had been stolen, he said. About $30,000 of wire had been cut and taken from the site.

After deputies arrived to check on the theft, officers took note of what else was going on.

"Nobody should have been living there," Swanson said in his weekly video report to the community about what he called "deplorable" conditions.

The sheriff related that at the home where three adults were staying, there was rotting food and a non-working refrigerator. There were also two dead dogs along with two emaciated dogs that had no water or food.

He then emphasized that a 9-year-old boy was found at the home.

"If you can't take care of your children or your animals, don't treat them the way you see in this case," Swanson said.

Child Protective Services took custody of the boy.

The stolen wire has been recovered.

In the meantime, deputies worked with the county prosecutor's office to file charges. Records from District Court 67 show the following:

Charles F. Ashbaker, 38, of Flint, was arraigned on March 7 on five charges: animals-killing/torturing, animals-abandoning/cruelty-4 to 10 animals, firearms-short barreled shotgun/rifle, weapons-felony firearm, child abuse-fourth degree.

Dougal Nelson Jr., 47, of Flint, was arraigned on March 7 on three charges: receiving and concealing stolen property between $1,000 and $20,000, controlled substance-possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy, police officer-assault/resisting/obstructing.

Kelly E. Walker, 29, of Flint, was arraigned on March 7 on three charges: animals-killing/torturing, animals-abandoning/cruelty to 4 to 10 animals, child abuse-fourth degree.

Probable cause hearings for all three are scheduled for March 20.