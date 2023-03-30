DEA issues warning about drug used to make fentanyl even deadlier

(CBS DETROIT) - The DEA has issued a public safety alert about an increase in reports of fentanyl being laced with a sedative used for animals.

The drug is called Xylazine or otherwise known as "tranq," which is an FDA-approved animal tranquilizer. The federal agency said it's popped up in 48 states in the U.S.

A spokesperson for the DEA said, "Xylazine is making the deadliest drug threat our country has faced, fentanyl, even deadlier. "

According to the CDC, there were more than 100,000 drug poisonings in the U.S. from August 2021 to August 2022.

Most of the poisoning was from synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.

Dr. Jaime Hope is a physician at Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak. She calls the DEA warning a big deal.

Dr. Hope said reports of the tranq and fentanyl mix are certainly a concern.

"Even those who don't die from a potential tranq overdose could have brain damage from lack of oxygen," she said.

She said because the drug is a sedative and not an opioid. Narcan is not effective in reversing an overdose.

Dr. Hope said doctors would need to put a patient on life support until the drug leaves their system.

"This is going to result in a substantial increased number of deaths and injuries," she said.

She said that's the biggest fear, which is why she believes the DEA's warning is important not only to raise awareness but to also save lives.

"This warning is extremely important, because it keeps it on our radar," she said.

The DEA also said 23% of fentanyl powder seized during drug busts was mixed with tranq.