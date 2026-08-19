DEA seizes 8.5 million potentially deadly fentanyl doses in Detroit-area enforcement surge

The Drug Enforcement Administration's Detroit Field Division says it seized more than 17 kilograms of fentanyl — enough to make about 8.5 million potentially deadly doses — during a recent enforcement surge targeting drug trafficking across the region.

The operation also resulted in the seizure of 2,500 counterfeit prescription pills, 142 guns and $2.6 million in cash and assets, according to the DEA. More than 176 people were arrested in connection with the latest seizures, the agency said. The cases span Michigan, Ohio and Northern Kentucky, which are part of the Detroit Field Division's coverage area.

"We will not rest until these bad actors in our communities are removed," said Joseph Dixon, special agent in charge of the DEA Detroit Field Division.

Dixon said trafficking organizations continue moving drugs from the Southwest border into American cities.

"The cartels are logistically moving drugs from the SW border into our American cities," Dixon said.

The DEA's announcement comes ahead of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day on Aug. 21, an annual observance focused on raising awareness about the dangers of illicit fentanyl.

Michigan recorded 1,725 drug overdose deaths in 2025, according to preliminary state data. The number represents a decline from previous years, although fentanyl remains a major contributor to the state's overdose crisis.

For Greg Swan, co-founder of Fentanyl Fathers, the issue is personal. Swan's son died from an accidental fentanyl overdose more than a decade ago.

Swan said the threat extends across Metro Detroit and includes teenagers, particularly as drugs become easier to obtain through delivery and social media.

"In some of the more affluent suburbs, kids can afford drugs easier. They have it delivered to the house," Swan said. He explained that many of them also may not know what they are actually buying."

"It's not even what they ordered — it has fentanyl in it," Swan added. "Two hours later, their parents find them in their beanbag chair with their eyes open, dead," Swan continued.

Swan said that is why he takes his message into local schools in the Metro area and talks with young people about the dangers of illicit drugs.

"There's so many avenues that our young people can take as opposed to being involved in the drug trade," Dixon said.

The DEA says its goal is not only to remove fentanyl from the streets but also to disrupt the trafficking networks responsible for bringing the drug into communities.

With National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day approaching, the DEA hopes families will use the opportunity to talk with loved ones about the dangers of illicit drugs and the possibility that people may not know what substances are actually in the drugs they take.