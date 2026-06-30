DaVita's Novi dialysis center to reopen Thursday, saying equipment reviews found no issues

A Southeast Michigan dialysis center that is the focus of a state and local health investigation said it will resume patient services on Thursday.

"DaVita's Novi Dialysis center will reopen to patients on Thursday, July 2, following a temporary pause coordinated with state and local health officials," the company said on Tuesday.

"We are proud to serve the Novi community, and the safety and well-being of our patients remain our highest priority. During the temporary closure, multiple third-party entities conducted comprehensive evaluations of center operations, including biomedical equipment reviews and water quality testing. Those reviews are complete and found no issues with the center's systems or operations. We are confident in the care provided at our center and in our ability to continue delivering safe, high-quality treatment.

"Throughout the temporary closure, all impacted patients continued receiving uninterrupted, life-sustaining dialysis care at nearby DaVita centers."

The investigation, which began on June 21, involves the death of a 72-year-old patient who was last seen at DaVita Dialysis Center at 27150 Providence Parkway, Novi, along with the hospitalizations of other dialysis patients at Henry Ford Providence Novi Hospital.

Four such patients at the Novi center were identified as having received medical care, including one who was admitted to the intensive care unit. A fifth person was also admitted to the hospital after treatment at a DaVita Southfield location.

As a precautionary step, the Oakland County Health Division asked the Novi DaVita Dialysis Center to temporarily close.

State of Michigan officials have since taken over the investigation, and Fieger Law of Southfield says it has been retained to represent "several affected patients" in the matter.

The above video originally aired on June 26, 2026.