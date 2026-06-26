DaVita Dialysis Center investigation now being handled by State of Michigan

State of Michigan officials have taken over the investigation into the death of one person and the hospital treatment for others who had received dialysis treatment.

The investigation began Sunday, when the Novi police and fire departments were notified of a possible missing person. The individual being sought, a 72-year-old patient, had last been seen earlier that day at DaVita Dialysis Center, 27150 Providence Parkway, Novi.

As police looked into the circumstances, they learned several other patients who were under dialysis care were recently treated at Henry Ford Providence Novi Hospital.

The investigation is now being handled at the state level, Novi police confirmed on Friday.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs declined comment on Friday "due to the ongoing investigation." The agency did say earlier in the week that LARA, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health officials "are working collaboratively to help ensure the health and safety of patients at this facility."

In the meantime, Fieger Law of Southfield says it has been retained to represent "several affected patients" in the matter.

"Our team has launched an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding these events to determine what occurred, whether proper safety protocols were followed, and whether preventable failures contributed to the harm suffered by patients," Fieger Law's statement said. "Patients undergoing dialysis place tremendous trust in their healthcare providers. When that trust may have been broken, families deserve answers."

The Novi clinic remained closed on Friday, according to someone who answered the phone that day.

CBS Detroit has reached out via email to DaVita for further comment.

The above video originally aired on June 24, 2026.