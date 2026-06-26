DaVita Dialysis Center investigation being handled by State of Michigan State of Michigan officials have taken over the investigation into the death of one person and the hospital treatment for others who had received dialysis treatment. The investigation began Sunday, when the Novi police and fire departments were notified of a possible missing person. The individual being sought, a 72-year-old patient, had last been seen earlier that day at DaVita Dialysis Center, 27150 Providence Parkway, Novi.