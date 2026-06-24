DaVita Dialysis Center closed in Novi as police investigate patient death, illnesses

The death of one person and hospital treatment for others are under scrutiny in Novi, as the State of Michigan and local officials follow up on medical care provided to dialysis patients.

The investigation began Sunday, when the Novi police and fire departments were notified of a possible missing person. The individual being sought, a 72-year-old patient, had last been seen earlier that day at DaVita Dialysis Center, 27150 Providence Parkway, Novi.

"Family members became concerned when the patient failed to return home following their appointment," police said. Upon arrival, Novi Police officers located the individual deceased inside a vehicle. There was no indication of foul play."

During the investigation, Novi police contacted emergency department staff at the Henry Ford Providence Novi Hospital. At that point, police said, they learned "several patients who had recently received treatment at the Novi DaVita Dialysis Center had sought medical care."

Four such patients at the Novi center were identified as having received medical care, including one who was admitted to the intensive care unit. A fifth person was also admitted to the hospital after treatment at a Davita Southfield location.

"At this time, investigators have not established any connection between the illnesses or the death and treatment received at DaVita Dialysis," police said.

But as a precautionary step, the Oakland County Health Division has asked the Novi DaVita Dialysis Center to close.

Novi police said they are working with the Oakland County Health Division and the State of Michigan on the investigation. Officers ask that anyone with relevant information about the circumstances contact the Novi Police Department at 248-348-7100.

DaVita Dialysis confirmed that its Novi location is currently closed and issued the following statement:

"We are aware of the incident and out of respect for patient privacy, we are unable to comment on its specifics. Our unwavering focus remains on delivering exceptional care for our patients, many of which are medically vulnerable with complex care needs. We are proud to be part of the Novi community and care for our patients with the same intensity and commitment we bring to our teams."