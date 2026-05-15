Michigan officer had milliseconds to decide not to shoot student in Davison Township water gun prank, chief says

A Davison Township police body camera video shows how close a high school senior's "water wars" prank came to a deadly outcome — and the chief of police is now using the footage as a warning.

Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon said an officer was responding to a 911 call for suspicious activity in a neighborhood when he approached an open fence at a nearby house, believing he was dealing with an active burglary. Instead, as reported by CBS affiliate WNEM, a student jumped out and sprayed him with a squirt gun.

In the body camera video, the officer can be heard ordering the student to the ground. The student responds, "Bro, holy, you scared. I'm looking for people stealing cars."

Rendon said the officer had "milliseconds" to decide whether to fire.

"He just had a fantastic action not to fire and shoot this kid," Rendon said. "He had milliseconds to make that decision."

No one was hurt, but Rendon said the situation could have ended very differently.

"That kid's family should be planning a funeral right now," Rendon said. "That's how close this was."

The chief said the consequences of a different outcome would have extended well beyond the student and their family.

"And not only does that family get impacted immediately, you have the impact on the student body, the school system, the community, the police department," Rendon said. "It's just not as simple as, oh, we shot and killed a kid. What are we doing Monday? It's this is going to last a long time. And sometimes it may never heal."

Davison Community Schools sent a letter to parents of seniors saying the district is thankful no one was hurt. The letter noted that police have responded to other calls connected to the game, including reports of speeding, trespassing, and disruptions to local businesses. The district said it is "strongly encouraging students to simply stop playing this game."

For seniors who continue to play, Rendon offered specific guidance. He suggested gathering in "one central place like a park" and notifying police in advance so officers can be present — reducing unnecessary 911 calls and keeping resources available elsewhere.

Rendon also warned that water guns should be easy to identify. He advised players to use large, brightly colored guns, saying, "if they're going to be having a water gun, make sure it's a big, identifiable neon-colored gun."

He cautioned that darker-colored guns create a serious risk.

"Black guns, anything that looks like a gun, even the black guns with a little orange tip, sometimes that's not enough to see," Rendon said.

Rendon said he hopes the video serves as a warning that a game that feels harmless can turn dangerous "in an instant."