Michigan AG urges Rep. Rashida Tlaib to refrain from language that could incite violence

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and state Sen. Jeremy Mosshas publicly called upon Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib to refrain from using language that could potentially incite violence and fuel hate crimes. This plea comes at a time when Republican lawmakers are seeking to censure Tlaib for what they call "antisemitic" remarks.

The controversy revolves around a specific phrase that has sparked a heated debate. Tlaib, a vocal advocate for the Palestinian cause, used part of the expression, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," in a social media post.

While Tlaib said it is a call for freedom, others, including Nessel and many in the Jewish community, view it as a form of antisemitism.

"This is the slogan of Hamas and one chanted by the same men who slaughtered 1,400 civilians and kidnapped hundreds more. Language matters. Rep. Tlaib, the words that you use mean something," said Nessel. "The words that you use mean something, both to the Jewish people and those who wish to destroy the Jewish people. Rashida knows this, she just doesn't seem to care."

Tlaib used part of the phrase in a video posted online. She then wrote, "From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence."

However, Moss said the phrase has been used by people who wish to harm Jewish people.

"The phrase has been co-opted as a battle cry for those who want to eradicate Jews who live in Israel from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea," said Moss.

In a statement responding to the criticism, Tlaib said "71% of Michigan Democrats support a ceasefire in Palestine and Israel according to a poll released today. My colleagues are much more focused on silencing me-the only Palestinian American voice in Congress, than they are on ending the horrific attacks on civilians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank right now. Instead of attacking me and distorting my words, they should listen to their constituents and call for a ceasefire to save innocent lives."

Moss said he does not support a ceasefire, expressing concerns about the safety of hostages. Nessel said she doesn't know enough about the issue and wants to stay in her lane.

"It's not just that I would rather not weigh in, I really can't. I just don't have enough information based on all of this," said Nessel.

She said while her office does not determine foreign policy, it is responsible for prosecuting hate crimes. She said she is deeply concerned that incendiary language may lead to both antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes.