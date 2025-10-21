Auto manufacturer Dana Inc. closes Auburn Hills plant, cites "lower demand" for EVs

About 200 employees were impacted after an auto manufacturer closed its Auburn Hills, Michigan, facility.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) letter issued on Oct. 8, Dana Incorporated on Giddings Road laid off workers beginning on Oct. 9 through Jan. 31, 2026.

In a separate statement, the company said the decision was made due to the "unexpected and immediate reduction in customer orders driven by lower demand for electric vehicles, which has rendered continued operations at the plant no longer viable."

"Dana continues to operate our driveline manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills," the company added.

The layoffs come after the federal tax credit for new and used EVs expired on Sept. 30. The clean vehicle tax credit, which was being phased out due to President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, was worth $7,500 for new EVs and up to $4,000 for used ones.

In response, General Motors said it will record a negative impact of $1.6 billion in its next quarter after the incentives were slashed.