Dally in the Alley returns to Detroit this weekend

Dally in the Alley returns to Detroit this year

(CBS DETROIT) - Dally in the Alley is coming back this weekend to Detroit for the first time since 2019.

The 43rd annual street fair will from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.

For more information on the event, visit dallyinthealley.com.

43rd Dally in the Alley schedule:

Garden Stage

11:15 a.m.: Lost Aliens

12:15 p.m.: The Hourlies

1:15 p.m.: Burn mARALAGO

2:15 p.m.: Caveman & Bam Bam

3:15 p.m.: ZZVAVA

4:15 p.m.: Tony Paris & the Sugarburn

5:15 p.m.: SUN ASTROS

6:15 p.m.: The Honey Pot

7:15 p.m.: Milk Bath

8:15 p.m.: Toeheads

9:15 p.m.: The Hand

Forest Stage

11:30 a.m.: Té LaSalle

12:30 p.m.: Strictly Fine

1:30 p.m.: Karanjis Soulwater Band

2:30 p.m.: White Bee

3:30 p.m.: Valerie Barrymore & Foundation of Funk

4:30 p.m.: Tart

5:30 p.m.: BPMusic

6:30 p.m.: Gwenyth Hayes

7:30 p.m.: Scolla

8:30 p.m.: Armani Monte'

9:30 p.m.: 313 The Hard Way

Alley Stage

Noon: Mirror Monster

1 p.m.: Tangle Parade

2 p.m.: Suburban Knight

3 p.m.: The Indigo Curve

4 p.m.: Matthew Milia

5 p.m.: Twin Deer

6 p.m.: Century Babes

7 p.m.: Handgrenades

8 p.m.: Jah Connery

9 p.m.: Flowz4daze

10 p.m.: J.Santino

West Beer Garden

Noon-2 p.m.: Caleb

2-4. p.m.: JEM

4:00-5:00 Raquel B

5-6:30 p.m.: Dr. Poppers

6:30-8 p.m.: _TYLR

8-9:30 p.m.: Perish + Xan Bishop

9:30-11 p.m. Jeffrey Woodward

East Beer Garden

3-4:30 p.m.: Isaac Prieto

4:30-6 p.m.: Matthew Jay

6-7:30 p.m.: Neil V

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Joe Hix

8:30-9:30 p.m.: ADMN

9:30-11 p.m.: Buzz Goree

Community Stage