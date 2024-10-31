Trial date set for Dale Warner, Michigan man charged with killing his wife

(CBS DETROIT) - A trial date was set Wednesday for a Lenawee County man accused of killing his wife, who was reported missing in April 2021 and whose remains were found this summer.

Dale Warner is accused of killing his wife, Dee Warner, 52, who was last seen on April 25, 2021, near her home in Lenawee County. Investigators found Dee Warner's body in August 2024 after executing a search warrant on Dale Warner's property. Michigan State Police say her death is ruled a homicide.

On Wednesday, a Lenawee County judge set a trial for Sept. 2 through Oct. 14, 2025.

"It was certainly tough for the family to face my sister's remains in a man-made tomb," said Dee Warner's brother, Gregg Hardy, in August, adding that it was allegedly done by Dale Warner. "He viciously killed my sister with no remorse, continued to have no remorse, damaged his family, damaged the community, and most importantly, he fed his own daughter terrible lies ... I certainly hope that he faces the absolute maximum penalty under the law after he's had a fair and just trial if that's what he chooses."

Dale Warner was arrested in November 2023 and charged with open murder and tampering with evidence. He was arraigned in June 2024 and bound over for trial. He has denied any involvement in his wife's disappearance.

In August, Dale Warner's attorney, Mary Chartier, issued the following statement:

"The latest update from the police is a tragic turn of events for all those who loved and cared for Ms. Warner. However, this does not change Mr. Warner's position, and we are prepared to fight for him at trial."

A final pre-trial conference is scheduled for Aug. 27, 2025.