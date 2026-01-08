Dad bound over to circuit court for threatening Eastpointe teacher after child did not get snack time

An Eastpointe elementary school parent who is accused of threatening a teacher after his child did not receive a snack time was bound over to circuit court.

David Scott, Jr., is charged with one count of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, one count of intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, employees or students, and one count of disorderly person. Scott is being charged as a habitual offender.

On Oct. 22, 2025, prosecutors say Scott went to Pleasantview Elementary School at dismissal, approached a teacher, and questioned him as to why his child did not receive a "snack time."

Police say Scott, 44, then began cursing, screaming and threatening the teacher in front of school staff, students and other parents. Scott threatened several times that he would return to the school the following day and "air the place out," according to police.

Scott was arrested within two hours of the alleged incident. Investigators found several rounds of ammunition in Scott's home during a search of his residence.

"Everyone needs to be aware that no level of anger, frustration, or personal distress can justify making threats toward a school. We treat every threat seriously because we have a legal and moral obligation to do so. Public safety depends on it, and anyone who makes such statements will be held accountable under the law," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Scott will be arraigned at the Macomb County Circuit Court on Jan. 22.

The above video first aired on Oct. 23, 2025.