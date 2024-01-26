Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for missing 65-year-old woman

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 65-year-old woman.

Cydia Mucker was last seen on Jan. 15 around 5 p.m. in the 15700 block of Strathmoor.

Mucker is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 1 inch tall, has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs 110 pounds.

Her daughter is concerned for her well-being, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5201. 

