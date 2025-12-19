Watch CBS News
Crime

Cryptocurrency site taken down over money laundering investigation

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

The FBI, Michigan State Police and other agencies have disrupted and taken down a cryptocurrency exchange site that authorities have accused of facilitating money laundering. 

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan made that announcement on Wednesday, saying that the money laundering had been conducted on behalf of transnational cyber-criminal organizations, including those targeting U.S. health care and infrastructure networks. 

In connection with this investigation, the U.S. attorney's office announced the unsealing of an indictment in the Eastern District of Michigan, charging Mykhalio Petrovich Chudnovets, 39, a Russian national, with one count of money laundering conspiracy. This charge has a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. 

The court documents cited by the district attorney's office claim that Chudnovets started offering money laundering services to cybercriminals starting in 2010. He worked with those people to transfer criminally obtained proceeds across international borders and then convert the funds from cryptocurrency into traditional cash currency, the district attorney's office said. 

The FBI Detroit Cyber Task Force has been working on the case, assisted by the district attorney's office, the German Federal Criminal Police Office, the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation and Michigan State Police Michigan Cyber Command Center. 

The district attorney's office asks that anyone else who believes their money was involved in these circumstances reach out to law enforcement via email at e-note-information@fbi.gov

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue