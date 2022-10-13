Crowdfunding campaign aims to add internet to Detroit neighborhood

(CBS DETROIT) - One Detroit neighborhood is getting a gathering space and a community internet station through the Michigan-based crowdfunding platform Patronicity.

The "Community Internet in Detroit" project is aiming to raise $5,000 by Nov. 30, in addition to a matching grant with funds made possible by Michigan Economic Development Corporation's Public Spaces Community Places program.

According to the MEDC and Detroit Community Technology Project (DCTP), the project will move forward if the campaign reaches its crowdfunding goal.

Officials say the campaign will create seating with benches, tables, and shades, but they will add garbage and recycling bins to the Islandview neighborhood. At solar charging stations, residents will be able to charge their devices and connect to the internet via hotspot.

They will also have access to an intranet connection where residents can communicate with one another and share resources. Officials say it creates opportunities for students to do their coursework, adults to search and apply for jobs, and neighbors to enjoy more public space in their neighborhood.

Click here to find out more about the project.