Michigan library hires private security for upcoming board meeting after series of contentious meetings

Michigan library to have private security at next board meeting

Following discussions of controversial policies, the Cromaine District Library in Livingston County, Michigan, decided to hire private security at its next board meeting this month.

Earlier this year, library board president Bill Bolin discussed removing June Pride displays, labeling books that could be controversial, moving books to an age-restricted area and supervising the teen section of the library, according to the minutes of the Feb. 20 meeting.

Board meetings have since grown increasingly heated, resulting in September's meeting being cancelled. The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 16.

"We have secured private security to be at our meetings," said library director Sarah Neidert.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Bolin on Tuesday for additional comment and is waiting to hear back.

Last month, Julie Ohashi, one of the co-founders of the Stand Against Extremism LivCo, opposed the decision to include law enforcement at meetings, telling CBS News Detroit that, "We feel that the majority of stakeholders would agree that requesting law enforcement presence is a waste of important resources and tax payer dollars."

Neidert said she hopes that the October meeting goes smoothly.

"I hope it'll be calm and quick, but I think it really just depends on the community and what people see," she said.

Neidert said the board has already approved a project to improve the south lawn, a move that Neidert hopes will create a gathering space.

"We're going to have a permanent pavilion instead of putting a tent up and down every summer," she said. "We're going to add a lot of shade trees to the area because shade is needed when it's a hot summer day out there, along with some flexible seating, some tables and chairs so family and friends could gathers before or after a program."

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office reported an increase in requests for deputies to appear at community meetings. In recent months, Sheriff Mike Murphy said the department has received calls from Tyrone Township, Genoa Township, and, most recently, Howell Township because of a meeting to discuss the possibility of a new data center.

"Some of them frankly have gotten to the point where we're there every meeting just because of the rift between the public and the particular board," said Murphy.