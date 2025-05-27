Watch CBS News
Crime Stoppers offers reward in 2021 Wayne County murder case

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Crime Stoppers of Michigan has offered a reward in the murder investigation of Highland Park resident Lauren Cook. 

Cook was fatally shot after armed men entered her Geneva Avenue home about 1 a.m. June 14, 2021, Crime Stoppers reported. She was 30 years old. 

The family has asked for information on the case. 

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this murder. 

Those with information to share can make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or go to their website at www.1800speakup.org to send in a tip. 

lauren-cook-photos-crime-stoppers.jpg
Lauren Cook, age 30, was fatally shot June 14, 2021, at her home in Highland Park, Michigan. Crime Stoppers of Michigan

Crime Stoppers of Michigan, which began in 1993 and is an affiliate of Crime Stoppers International, serves the Southeast Michigan area of Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. 

