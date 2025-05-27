Crime Stoppers offers reward in 2021 Wayne County murder case

Crime Stoppers of Michigan has offered a reward in the murder investigation of Highland Park resident Lauren Cook.

Cook was fatally shot after armed men entered her Geneva Avenue home about 1 a.m. June 14, 2021, Crime Stoppers reported. She was 30 years old.

The family has asked for information on the case.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this murder.

Those with information to share can make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or go to their website at www.1800speakup.org to send in a tip.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan, which began in 1993 and is an affiliate of Crime Stoppers International, serves the Southeast Michigan area of Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.