Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward for tips on fatal shooting of 15-year-old at Southfield hotel

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 15-year-old at a Southfield hotel earlier this year.

Tyler Johnson, 15, died after he was shot in the head at the Westin Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Police and fire officials were called to the Westin Hotel in the 1500 Town Center after they received a report of shots being fired.

When they arrived, they found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head. Johnson was taken to a local hospital, where he died a few days after the shooting.

An investigation revealed that Johnson was inside the hotel with two other juveniles, unsupervised when the shooting happened.

Authorities said one of the juveniles, who was identified as a 15-year-old Detroit resident, was found with a stolen Glock that had an extended magazine and a laser light. The gun had been reported stolen out of Flint in 2022.

CBS Detroit will stream live coverage of Crime Stoppers announcing the cash reward at 11 a.m.

All tips will remain anonymous, and rewards will be paid when information leads to an arrest, according to Crime Stoppers.