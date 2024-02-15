Teen dies after Southfield hotel shooting, police say

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 15-year-old boy who was shot at a hotel on Sunday in Southfield has died, according to police.

Southfield police confirmed that the teen died at about 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15.

A 15-year-old from Detroit was taken into custody shortly after the Feb. 11 shooting.

Police say officers and fire personnel were called to the Westin Hotel at 1500 Town Center after receiving a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found the teen suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The teen was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition at the time.

An investigation revealed the victim, who is a student at Loyola High School in Detroit, was in a hotel room with two other juveniles when he was shot. They were in the hotel room unsupervised.

Police found two guns in the waistband of one of the other juveniles, who has been identified as a 15-year-old Detroit resident. He was found with a stolen Glock that had an extended magazine and a laser light. The gun was reported stolen out of Flint in June 2022.

He had an additional Glock with an extended magazine. Police believe one of the weapons recovered was used in the shooting.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said charges were presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Officeof two counts of carrying a concealed weapon. Additional charges could follow.