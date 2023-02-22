Watch CBS News
Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 for tips after man fatally shot at Detroit bar

By Sara Powers

Ralston Reeves Crime Stoppers

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest after a man was shot and killed in the doorway of a bar in Detroit's Midtown neighborhood. 

The incident happened at about 1:38 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 3rd Street Bar, located at 4626 3rd Street in Detroit.

According to Crime Stoppers, Ralston Reeves was fatally shot in the doorway of the bar. The suspect left the scene after the incident and has not been identified or located. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800 SPEAK-Up or by visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org

All tips will remain anonymous, and rewards are paid when information leads to an arrest. 

