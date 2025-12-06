Michigan safety nonprofit hosts Detroit party to support families impacted by crime

The holidays are a time of joy, happiness and togetherness. That can be difficult for families of victims of violent crime.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is helping put a smile on their face again.

Felicia Pearson Catchings, her husband, their handful of grandchildren and great-grandchildren toured the Parade Company in Detroit for the 9th annual Crime Stoppers Christmas Party.

"It brings some peace, it brings some happiness and it brings some joy to them," Catchings said.

Among the floats, fun crafts and sweet treats on Saturday, there was one person missing, Unsail Catchings Jr.

"We get to the hospital and my baby was gone," Catchings said.

In October 2022, Catchings Jr. was walking near the Martin Luther King Jr. Homes in Detroit when three people allegedly got out of a dark-colored vehicle and shot him multiple times.

It's a story that, unfortunately, many of the families who were at the party have in common.

"Is a heavy burden during the holiday season, when you're gathering the family, gathering with friends, and it then becomes apparent and even more on your mind, that you have somebody missing," Daniel DiBardino, president of Crime Stoppers of Michigan, said. "That's why we try to do what we do."

Whether it's a balloon animal, a brand-new gift, chess with the local police chief or sitting on Santa's lap, the holiday party is a reprieve from the sadness.

"You never know what somebody's going through or how they're dealing with it. And you come here, and somebody's here to reach out to you and be able to help you with that stuff, because it's still hard," Catchings said.

In the case of Catchings Jr., his murder remains unsolved.

"I'm still hoping that whoever did this to my baby gets caught," Catchings said.

But his family is happy thanks to the community they found through Crime Stoppers.