Nonprofit offering reward for information in 2023 fatal assault on Detroit's northeast side

Mom claims child forced to clean urine at school; VA job cuts expected; and more top stories

Police are looking for information about a 2023 assault on Detroit's northwest side that killed a 49-year-old man, according to Crime Stoppers of Michigan.

Richard Karaczewski was on East State Fair Street on the morning of Feb. 14, 2023, when he was attacked and beaten, the nonprofit says. He died months later in a hospital.

The nonprofit is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal assault. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587 to share an anonymous tip, or submit one here.



