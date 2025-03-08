Watch CBS News
Local News

Nonprofit offering reward for information in 2023 fatal assault on Detroit's northeast side

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

Mom claims child forced to clean urine at school; VA job cuts expected; and more top stories
Mom claims child forced to clean urine at school; VA job cuts expected; and more top stories 04:00

Police are looking for information about a 2023 assault on Detroit's northwest side that killed a 49-year-old man, according to Crime Stoppers of Michigan. 

Richard Karaczewski was on East State Fair Street on the morning of Feb. 14, 2023, when he was attacked and beaten, the nonprofit says. He died months later in a hospital. 

copy-of-copy-of-yt-thumb-example-2025-03-08t105552-249.jpg
Crime Stoppers of Detroit

The nonprofit is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal assault. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587 to share an anonymous tip, or submit one here

 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.