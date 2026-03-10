Crash snarls traffic Tuesday morning on I-696 in Macomb County

A crash resulted in traffic backups during Tuesday morning rush on Interstate 696 in Macomb County, Michigan.

The crash was reported about 6:19 a.m. on westbound I-696 near 11 Mile Road, the Michigan Department of Transportation said. By 7:15 a.m., only the shoulders were blocked and the lanes were open.

I-696 is reduced to three lanes in that area because of road construction, with limited entrance ramps open.

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports are at the MI Drive site