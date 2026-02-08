2 Highland Park police cars involved in crash; no other vehicles involved

Two police officers in Highland Park, Michigan, were injured in a crash involving two of the city's own patrol cars, the Michigan State Police said Sunday morning.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident. According to MSP First Lieutenant Mike Shaw, both officers suffered minor injuries.

Other details surrounding the crash haven't been disclosed.

"Troopers are conducting their investigation and the results will be given to Highland Park Police command for any further investigation into their policies," Shaw said in a written statement.

This is a developing story.