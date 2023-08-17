Crane collapses on middle school in Wayne

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 17, 2023

WAYNE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A crane collapsed at a middle school in Wayne Thursday morning, officials said.

According to the school district, the crane collapsed at Franklin Middle School while crews were installing air conditioning units on top of the building.

This work is part of ongoing projects to enhance the infrastructure at the school.

No one was injured, and they ensured everyone was accounted for and safely evacuated.

The school district says once the damage is evaluated, they will develop a plan for repairs.

No other information is available at this time.