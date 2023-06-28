Cranbrook Project hosting performing arts camp for teens in Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - The Cranbrook Project will hold its first performing arts camp for teens this summer, geared toward music education.
Kisma Jordan-Hunter, the arts and programming manager, spoke about the camp and the significance of introducing teens to performing arts.
Jordan-Hunter says the organization is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of America to utilize its recording studio.
For more information, visit christchurchcranbrook.org.
Watch the full conversation with Jordan-Hunter in the video above.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.