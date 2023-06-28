Watch CBS News
Cranbrook Project hosting performing arts camp for teens in Metro Detroit

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Cranbrook Project will hold its first performing arts camp for teens this summer, geared toward music education. 

Kisma Jordan-Hunter, the arts and programming manager, spoke about the camp and the significance of introducing teens to performing arts.

Jordan-Hunter says the organization is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of America to utilize its recording studio.

For more information, visit christchurchcranbrook.org.

First published on June 27, 2023 / 10:48 PM

