Cranbrook Project hosting performing arts camp for teens in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Cranbrook Project will hold its first performing arts camp for teens this summer, geared toward music education.

Kisma Jordan-Hunter, the arts and programming manager, spoke about the camp and the significance of introducing teens to performing arts.

Jordan-Hunter says the organization is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of America to utilize its recording studio.

For more information, visit christchurchcranbrook.org.

Watch the full conversation with Jordan-Hunter in the video above.