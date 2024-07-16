Detroit police break up dozens of illegal block parties over the weekend

Detroit police clear out dozens of illegal block parties over the weekend

Detroit police clear out dozens of illegal block parties over the weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - The crackdown on illegal block parties continues in the city of Detroit.

This past weekend, Detroit police responded to close to 80 illegal block parties, clearing out crowds and confiscating illegal weapons.

"It's like Belle Isle back when I was growing up," Shannon Clark said. "That's how bad it can be on a major street."

Lately, when Clark scrolls through social media, her timeline is flooded with videos of party after party, where people are seen spilling into city streets.

"I think a lot of people who have these parties, they start them, but they don't end them," Clark said.

Clark owns a home near 6 Mile and Schaefer, where neighbors say police moved in Sunday night, shutting down what allegedly started as a high school reunion. The party spilled onto 6 Mile, and witnesses say the party blocked an entrance to Sinai Grace Hospital.

"[Police] should be shutting those type of parties down if they do get out of control," Clark says. "People are out here hurting people over nothing."

In response to the mass shooting on July 7, Detroit police implemented a neighborhood response team to crack down on illegal block parties. The group reported for their first roll call Friday night.

"Not all block parties are bad," Clark said. "I could have a gathering, and I expect it to go well."

While Clark says she appreciates the response from law enforcement, she doesn't think the block parties will stop popping up throughout the city anytime soon.

"No, they're not going to stop," Clark said.