Watch CBS News
Local News

Court dates set for charges resulting from hit-and-run in Monroe County

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Tomato prices expected to rise with new tariffs; Novi attorney dies in Colorado; more top stories
Tomato prices expected to rise with new tariffs; Novi attorney dies in Colorado; more top stories 04:00

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 12 in the case of a hit-and-run crash involving two pedestrians in Monroe County, Michigan, court records show. 

Michael D. Kennedy II, 36, of Monroe, was charged with two counts of failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reports. The pedestrian-vehicle crash on June 21 in Frenchtown Township involved a Ford Fusion striking Connie L. Cosby, 40, and Anthony R. Keister, 40, both of Monroe. 

Arraignment took place in Monroe County First District Court, bond is set at $75,000 cash or surety. A preliminary exam is scheduled for Aug. 26. 

Cosby and Keister were walking northbound on North Dixie Highway, near I-75's Exit 15, when they were struck by a car that then fled the scene, according to deputies. Both were taken to Corewell Health Trenton Hospital in the aftermath of the crash. A follow up on their medical conditions was not provided.

Search warrants were later served at a home and garage on North Stoney Creek Road in Frenchtown Township, during which officers found a blue 2009 Ford Fusion suspected of being involved in the crash. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.