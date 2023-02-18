Court approves combining cases for Whitmer kidnapping trial

(CBS DETROIT) - The Antrim County Circuit Court approved two motions from the state regarding the trial of five people accused in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot case.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, the two motions asked for the cases against Brian Higgins, Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor, and William and Michael Null, to be joined for trial and for the court to allow admission of co-conspirator statements.

Judge Keven Elsenheimer granted the motions on Wednesday.

"These statements will provide the jury with more detail as to what happened during the commission of the crimes charged," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release. "I am grateful Judge Elsenheimer has permitted the co-conspirator's statements to be heard at trial."

Officials say the five men filed either objections or responses to the motion to consolidate.

All five men ar charged with one count of providing material support for a terroist act. Fix, Molitor, and William and Michael Null are also charged with possessing a firearm when committing or attempting to commit a felony.

Officials say the men targeted Whitmer's vacation cottage and conducted surveillance on her home twice.

They are scheduled to appear in court on March 13.