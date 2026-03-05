Couple charged after more than 60 dogs, cats rescued from Flint Township home

A Flint Township, Michigan, couple is facing multiple charges after dozens of cats and dogs were found inside a home, some of which were found dead.

According to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office, Kim Mitchell Shires, 65, and his wife Brenda Marie Shires, 61, were each charged with one count of abandoning/cruelty to 25 or more animals, one count of killing/torturing animals and one count of failing to properly dispose of dead animals within their possession.

Prosecutors allege that on Feb. 11, 2026, the Genesee County Animal Control responded to a complaint about several dogs, including some dead, at a home on Elms Road. Flint Township police and animal control found and rescued 69 animals (65 dogs and four cats). Twenty-six other dogs and one cat were found dead.

One dog had to be euthanized due to several abdominal buildup that caused respiratory distress and an infection, according to the prosecutor's office. Prosecutors say the rescued animals received treatment, and officials organized a public adoption event.

Prosecutors say the couple previously lived in Tennessee and were involved in a similar situation. The couple was not home at the time police arrived on Feb. 11. Their exact location is unknown.

"I have charged other animal owners in similar type situations that were very troubling but this one is by far the worst case I have ever seen, and it is very disturbing to say the least," said Prosecutor David Leyton in a statement.

Anyone with information on the couple's whereabouts is asked to call Flint Township police at 810-600-3250.

Note: The video above originally aired on Feb. 18, 2025.