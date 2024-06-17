Cooling centers open in Southeast Michigan amid heat wave

(CBS DETROIT) — Multiple counties in Southeast Michigan have opened cooling centers in response to this week's predicted heat wave.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s, and the heat could peak at 100 degrees through Friday. The NWS issued a heat advisory for Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties through 8 p.m. Friday.

Here are the cooling centers that are open in Southeast Michigan.

Detroit

The Detroit Health Department opened 10 cooling centers in partnership with Detroit Recreation Centers and the Detroit Public Library.

City officials said they hope residents will take advantage of the buildings.

Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval Avenue (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Clemente Recreation Center, 2631 Bagley (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Dr. (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon (Monday through Friday, noon – 8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Farmington Hills

The city of Farmington Hills opened cooling centers on Friday at the Costick Activities Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Road.

The center will be open Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., except for Thursday, when it will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the cooling center, call 248-473-1800.

Pontiac

Three cooling centers will be open Monday through Wednesday and Friday at two senior centers.

Robert Bowen Senior Center (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Ruth Peterson Senior Center (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Genesee County

The Genesee County Health Department opened six cooling centers. The

Brennan Senior Center, 1301 Pingree, Flint (9 a.m. -5 p.m., Monday through Friday, must be 50 or older)

Burton Senior Center, 3410 South Grand Traverse, Burton (8 a.m. - 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday)

Carriage Town Ministries Community Center, 605 Garland St., Flint (9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday)

Center for Hope - Catholic Charities, 812 Root St., Flint (noon to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday)

North End Soup Kitchen, 735 East Stewart Ave., Flint (11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.)

Lapeer County

Lapeer Senior Center, 287 W. Nepessing St. Lapeer (8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

Imlay City Senior Center, 395 E. Third St., Imlay City (8 a.m. - 4:30 pm)