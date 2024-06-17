Here's where you can beat the heat this week in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Health Department has opened 10 cooling centers throughout the city for residents to escape the heat as high temperatures are expected to settle in for the week.

The effort is in partnership with Detroit Recreation Centers and the Detroit Public Library.

City officials said they hope residents will take advantage of the buildings to cool off and stay hydrated.

"We do have a couple of televisions," said Detroit Assistant Director of Recreation Ricardo Maple. "You're welcome to come in and relax a little bit and watch a little TV. We will have water on hand for anyone that's a little bit thirsty. But for the most part, we're just offering a safe place to come and beat the heat."

Health officials said certain populations are more vulnerable to the effects of extreme heat.

"The heat can be very dangerous for special populations because it can exacerbate underlying issues such as asthma or heart disease, as well as dehydration," said the Detroit Health Department's Deputy Director of Public Health, Christina Floyd.

Here are the locations and hours of operation this week:

• Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon (M-F, 8 a.m.–8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

• Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval Avenue (M-F, 8 a.m.–7 p.m.)

• Clemente Recreation Center, 2631 Bagley (M-F, 8 a.m.–8 p.m.)

• Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Dr. (M-F, 8 a.m.–7 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

• Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon (M-F, 12 p.m.–8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

• Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers (M-F, 8 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.)

• Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere (M-F, 8 a.m.–8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

• Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort (M-F, 8 a.m.–8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

• Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser (M-F, 8 a.m.–8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade (M-F, 8 a.m.–8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

In addition, the Adams Butzel and Patton recreation centers will be open on Wednesday, June 19, during the Juneteenth holiday.

"The cooling centers are across the city of Detroit, and so whether you're north, south, east or west, you're able to locate a particular facility," said Floyd. "There's 10 across the city that are open, and they're not only open; they are staffed for the time that they are open to people can not only be sheltered from the heat but they can also be hydrated as well."

"We're in the community for a reason," said Marble. "We're directly in our communities because we want to make sure that we're there to provide a service. Whether it's to make sure that you can get warm when it's really cold or get cool when it's really hot, the rec centers are here in the community to make sure we provide services that everyone needs."