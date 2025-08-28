Convicted Detroit hitman under investigation over false testimony

Two inmates who are in custody of the Michigan Department of Corrections are under investigation for a scheme involving financial payment in exchange for false testimony, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Nessel and Sean Brewer, an assistant deputy director with the Michigan Department of Corrections, presented the case during a press conference held Thursday in Detroit.

"These are very serious stakes and allegations," Nessel said. "This remains an ongoing and active investigation in my office."

One of the men accused in this scheme, Vincent Smothers, 44, of Detroit, has been in prison since 2010 on a list of convictions that include charges related to the 2007 death of Rose Cobb. She was the wife of a Detroit police officer at the time.

"The crimes have earned him the name 'the hitman,'" Nessel said about Smothers.

The other man is Shannon Anderson, 46, of Detroit, who formerly owned a beauty shop in Eastpointe.

Nessel's office said that Smothers and Anderson are each charged with obstruction of justice, which is a five-year felony. Those cases were filed in the 41-B District Court in Macomb County, with arraignment pending. In addition, Smothers is charged with possession of a cell phone in a correctional facility, which is also a five-year felony. That case was filed in the 60th District Court in Muskegon County, with arraignment pending.

The discovery of a contraband cell phone in Smother's possession led to a further search of his prison cell, the state attorney general said. During that search, written communications were discovered that led to the charges being filed.

Specifically, Anderson is accused of recruiting Smothers to provide false testimony over a 2007 shooting in which Anderson was convicted. Smothers then reportedly agreed to sign a false affidavit in May 2019, attesting to details of the shooting.

Anderson's attorney filed a motion in 2020 seeking a new trial based on Smothers' false affidavit, Nessel said. The attempt was denied by the 16th Circuit Court.

There are other cases under scrutiny, she added.

"I can't tell you how many will be reopened," Nessel said. "Of course, we will be looking into the additional cases."

In the matter under investigation, cooperation was exchanged for money, she said.

In the meantime, state officials are trying to determine how a cell phone got to an inmate. Both of these men have been held in separate prison locations.

"We are going to investigate this case to the greatest extent possible," Nessel said.

There are specific rules for mail, electronic messages and phone calls for inmates in the Michigan Department of Corrections, including a designated telephone service provider.

Brewer said that prison officials are seeing an increase in contraband cell phones being smuggled to inmates. Access to such phones can allow someone to have unmonitored conversations – whether that be with other inmates or even the victims in a case, Brewer said.

Efforts have started to implement technology that will jam cell phone conversations on the grounds of a prison