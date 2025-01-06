Michigan prisons implement new technology to prevent contraband from entering facilities

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan prisons are implementing new software that aims to prevent contraband, such as letters laced with drugs from entering the facilities.

Starting in January, all 26 prison facilities in the state will begin using TextBehind, a technology that verifies senders. The new technology will verify mail senders and require them to register in their system.

"There are primarily three ways to get contraband into a prison: unscrupulous guards, visitation and then mail," said Chris Reilly, a media relations manager with TextBehind.

Prisons sometimes see drugs entering their facilities through the mail. In recent years, it hasn't been delivered in small bags, which officials say can pose a danger to prison personnel who have to sort the mail.

"Typically, they soak bogus legal papers in substances like fentanyl, K2, synthetic marijuana, spice, you know, really heroin, any, any drug that they can liquefy," Reilly said. "If it gets into the general inmate population, you have overdoses, deaths. It's a pretty serious, pretty serious issue."

Michigan prisons search regular mail, but prison personnel can't interfere with legal mail in case it contains confidential information regarding ongoing legal fights. According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, the department has to contact each sender directly for every letter to verify legal mail.

"That can take some time to make phone calls, reach out to different attorneys and make sure that that mail is coming from a legitimate sender. And that can back the process up and it can take longer for the recipient to get their legal mail," said Jenni Riehle a public information officer with the MDOC.

Reilly said, "They acquire a QR code, and when they send the mail, either digitally or in hard copy form, their identity is verified through that QR code."

MDOC says mail that isn't verified will be returned to the sender once the system is fully up and running. The department doesn't have an exact date for when the system will be fully implemented yet.