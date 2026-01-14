Contractor hurt in work incident at General Motors Tech Center in Warren

A contractor was hospitalized after they were hurt in a work incident at the General Motors Technical Center in Warren, Michigan.

According to Warren Fire Commissioner Skip McAdams, the worker became trapped between a lift and the ceiling. Other workers were able to bring him down before he was transported to a hospital for treatment.

His current condition is unknown.

CBS News Detroit reached out to GM for comment. A spokesperson said, "We are aware of an incident today involving a contractor at the Global Technical Center. Our immediate concern is for the individual involved, who has been transported to a local hospital for evaluation and medical care. Safety is our top priority for everyone on site—employees, contractors, and visitors—and we are actively investigating to understand what occurred. There is no impact on campus operations."

Officials did not release any additional information at this time.