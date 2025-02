Crews have responded after two contract workers were trapped in a trench Tuesday evening in Wyandotte.

Wyandotte Fire Jeremy Moline said crews responded to the area of 17th and Walnut streets at about 6:47 p.m.

Moline said one worker was rescued and is expected to be OK. Authorities are working to rescue the second worker.

