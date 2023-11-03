Construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend. Here's a list

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 3, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.

The construction consists of ramps and lane closures. All work is weather permitting, according to MDOT.

Here's the list of construction projects:

I-75

Oakland - NB I-75 CLOSED Dixie Hwy to Saginaw Rd, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - SB I-75, Saginaw Rd to Holly, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - NB/SB Dixie Hwy RAMPS CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - EB Grange Hall RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - EB Holly Rd RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - NB/SB I-75BL, Woodward Loop to Walton Blvd, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 8am-Fri 4pm.

I-94

Macomb - EB 23 Mile RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 5am-9pm.

Macomb - EB I-94, M-59 to 23 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, overnight 7pm-6am, Fri and Sat.

Macomb - EB I-94, North River Rd to 23 Mile Rd, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 9am-7pm.

Macomb - WB 23 Mile RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Sat 5am-9pm.

Macomb - EB/WB I-94, 23 Mile to County Line Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5am-Sun 9pm.

Macomb - WB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to M-29/23 Mile, Sat 5am-9pm.

Macomb - WB I-94, 21 Mile Rd to North River Rd, 2 LANE OPEN, Sun 9am-7pm.

Macomb - EB I-94, North River Rd to 23 Mile Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, overnight Sun 7pm-5am.

Macomb - WB I-94, 23 Mile Rd to 21 Mile Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, overnight Sun 7pm-6am.

Wayne - WB I-94, Oakwood Blvd to US-24/Telegraph, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9AM-Sun 5pm.

I-375

Wayne - SB I-375 CLOSED, Larned to Beaubien, Mon 9am-Tue 5pm.

I-696

Oakland - WB I-696, Lincoln Dr to 11 Mile, 3 lanes open, Sat 8am-4pm.

Oakland - WB Greenfield RAMP CLOSED to WB I-696, Sat 8am-4pm.

M-1 (Woodward Avenue)

Oakland – NB/SB M-1 CLOSED intermittently near Maple, Sat 7am-10am. (4-15 min intervals)

M-3 (Gratiot Avenue)

Wayne - NB/SB M-3, near 7 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-7:15am.



M-10

Oakland - NB M-10 near US-24/Telegraph, 4 lanes open, Sat 8am-2pm.

M-19 (New Haven Road)

Macomb - NB/SB M-19, I-94 to M-3/Gratiot, 1 LANE OPEN w/flaggers controlling both directions, overnight work, Sun 7pm-5am.

M-39 (Southfield Freeway)

Wayne - NB M-39 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 9AM-Sun 5pm.

M-59

Oakland – EB/WB M-59, M-1/Woodward to Crooks, 1 LANE OPEN, overnight Fri and Sat 7pm-5am.

M-85 (Fort Street)

Wayne - WB M-85, Livernois to Waterman, 1 LANE OPEN, Tue 8am-8pm.

M-102 (8 Mile Road)

Wayne – EB/WB 8 MILE, M-1/Woodward to M-53/Van Dyke, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon5am.

US-12 (Michigan Avenue)

Wayne - EB/WB US-12 CLOSED, Trumbull to I-75/I-96, Sun 9:30-1pm.

US-24: (Telegraph Road)