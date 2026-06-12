Man, 25, charged with murder in fatal shootings of 4 in Livonia home

A 25-year-old Livonia man accused of fatally shooting four people, including three family members, will make his first court appearance Friday morning.

Gage Wade Pierce is charged with four counts each of first-degree murder and felony firearm, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday.

Gage Pierce is expected to be arraigned at 11 a.n. Friday in the 16th District Court. CBS News Detroit will stream live coverage of the arraignment.

Livonia police were called to a home on Rensellor Street about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, police say they found the suspect's parents, 53-year-old Holly Kimball and 58-year-old Sterling Pierce, dead on the backyard patio. Two other victims, 22-year-old Tanner Pierce, the suspect's brother, and 21-year-old Nevaeh Finch, Tanner Pierce's girlfriend, were found dead inside a bedroom of the home.

Investigators say all four victims suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. Prosecutors allege that Gage Peirce fired a semi-automatic rifle at the victims multiple times.

A dog was also found inside the home, with a gunshot injury to its front right leg, the prosecutor's office said. The dog was taken to Veterinary Emergency Service West in Plymouth for treatment.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

Livonia Police Chief Thomas Goralski said on Wednesday that investigators learned "there was a contentious relationship between the suspect and his parents," but had no information on any dispute or issues with the brother.

"A whole family was wiped out. Very tragically, it is extremely hard to protect yourself from a murderer in your own home. This domestic violence mass homicide could have happened anywhere and at any time. We will aggressively prosecute this defendant for his alleged actions," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.

The above video originally aired on June 10, 2026.