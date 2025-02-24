Community support builds for residents impacted by flooding in Southwest Detroit

It's been one week since the devastating water main break caused serious flooding in a Southwest Detroit neighborhood.

Nearly 400 homes were impacted by the flooding that displaced hundreds of people, and cleanup efforts are still underway.

Homeowners are still digging their cars out of ice and mud and clearing out basements of debris.

Resident Irene Gayosso describes where things stand at her home.

"Everything that was damaged has been taken up," Gayosso said. "There are people cleaning the house, sanitizing, and disinfecting."

Gayosso and her family of four are staying in a hotel and ordering takeout at fast food restaurants.

That's what brings them out to the food distribution at Latino Americans for Social and Economic Development (La Sed) and Forgotten Harvest's mobile community choice market.

"Instead of them going to a food pantry and being given a box of food, they're able to come here and shop for the items that they need specifically to meet their family's nutritional needs," said Kelli Kaschimer, Director of Client Services at Forgotten Harvest.

Metro Food Rescue also dropped off pallets of food on Monday, as community partners work together to support the residents of Southwest Detroit.

"This is only day eight, and we know that this is going to be something that is long into the future. So, we don't just need help right now. We're going to need long-term help this door," said Laura Chavez, president and CEO of the Southwest Detroit Business Association.

As for Gayosso, she says her family will likely be in the hotel for another four to six weeks. She says at least now, they will have fresh food bringing back the familiar feeling of a home-cooked meal.

Forgotten Harvest's mobile community choice market will be back at La Sed on Vernor Highway on Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m.