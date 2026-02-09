Commerce Township residents strive to lower speed limit on busy road: "People are flying"

Residents in Commerce Township, Michigan, are frustrated with drivers speeding down their busy road, and now they're taking the matter to the township.

"These past few years have been an issue. People are flying. There's nowhere to go around," said resident Renee Jasgur.

Jasgur says the speed limit on Welch Road is 50 miles per hour, but people ignore it, making this heavily traveled road a hazard.

"There's houses everywhere, there's condominiums, crosswalks, there's no left turn lanes, no passing lanes, people tail you and you can't get in and out of your driveway," Jasgur said.

"It's really bad. I'm afraid I'm going to get hit," resident Kathleen Sparks said.

Sparks says because of the high speeds, she worries for those who also use the crosswalk.

"It's scary. If someone is doing 50, I don't think you've got a chance on a bike if you're trying to cross," said Sparks.

Neighbors are now taking their concerns to the township by requesting a lower speed limit.

"I think 50 is ridiculous. I think it should be 40 if less," said Jasgur.

Many on social media disagree and feel the speed limit should stay as is. CBS News Detroit did some digging to find out the process of changing the speed limit.

Craig Bryson with the Road Commission for Oakland County says it starts with the township board of commissioners.

The board would have to pass a resolution requesting a speed study by the road commission and Michigan State Police. This was last done on Welch Road in 2012, which increased the speed limit from 45 miles per hour to 50 miles per hour.

"When a speed study is done, we are required by law to follow the 85th percentile identified by that speed study, which means approximately the speed at which about 85 percent of the drivers are driving. That 85th percentile could be lower than it is now, or it could be higher. So, there is the danger that the speed limit could actually be raised if traffic is actually moving faster on the road now," said Bryson.

Neighbors say they want everyone to be safe on this road. They plan to voice their concerns at the township board meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 10, and encourage others to do the same.