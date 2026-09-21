Detroit Tigers, Fifth Third expected to announce Comerica Park name change

The Detroit Tigers and Fifth Third will make an announcement Monday at Comerica Park before the Tigers' game against the Washington Nationals, with remarks expected to include the stadium's name going forward.

Comerica Park opened in 2000 as the new home of the Major League Baseball team, the Detroit Tigers. Its namesake was Comerica Bank, a regional bank whose history began in Detroit.

The Tigers have been playing under signs that say Comerica Park, but it appeared likely that 2026 would be the last season for that name.

It's been almost a year since Fifth Third Bank announced an acquisition merger of Comerica Bank. Almost immediately, there were questions about naming rights and intentions for the stadium, but bank officials said it was too early to discuss any potential changes. A series of bank branch closures and transfers has taken place in recent months.

"Baseball stadiums change their names all the time. So it really doesn't matter what it's called, we all know we're going to see the Tigers, that's what it's about," baseball fan Scott Paul said when the bank merger was announced.

Fifth Third Bank has held past or present naming rights for several sports stadiums, including Fifth Third Field in Toledo, home of the Mud Hens, Toledo's Triple-A Minor League Baseball affiliate with Detroit.

The MLB regular season ends on Sept. 27, and then the playoffs begin for the run-up to the World Series in October.