Cocaine worth about $125,000 confiscated in Metro Detroit narcotics investigation

Detectives seized 5 kilograms of cocaine and a firearm after the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team executed search warrants in Detroit and nearby Redford.

The street value of the drugs confiscated is about $125,000, according to the report from Michigan State Police.

The search warrants, served Tuesday, also resulted in detectives recovering over $4,000 and a Chevrolet SUV with intent to forfeit.

The suspect is a convicted felon, police said.

MNET was assisted by Michigan State Police 2nd District Headquarters, the Metro South Post, and Downriver SWAT.

This investigation was supported by the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance (JAG) grant program, which is awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs and U.S. Department of Justice; then administered by the Michigan State Police.