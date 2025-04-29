193 pounds of cocaine headed into Canada confiscated at Ambassador Bridge

U.S. officials intercepted and confiscated 193 pounds of cocaine on a truck that was en route to Canada during an outbound check at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry.

"It's amazing enforcement work by all involved," Port Director Marc Calixte said in the press release issued Monday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

This drug bust, which happened April 20, is the third bulk cocaine seizure by the CBP Field Operations in Detroit since March 21. CBP's border security assignments include screening international travelers and cargo to be on the lookout for illicit narcotics, invasive weeds and counterfeit consumer goods, among other details.

The investigation involved a Canada-bound commercial vehicle and trailer that was "selected for examination," the report said. Upon the search, officers found several bricks of a white powdery substance packed in two duffel bags. Testing confirmed the cargo to be cocaine.

The cocaine, truck and trailer, all were seized.

The driver, who is a Canadian citizen, faces federal prosecution.



"Safe and secure international commerce is essential to protecting the homeland," Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon said in the announcement. "Rest assured that we'll continue to leverage all available resources to disrupt the transnational drug trade and those seeking to exploit our Michigan ports of entry."



The case remains under investigation by ICE Homeland Security Investigations.





