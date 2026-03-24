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Coast Guard to start ice-breaking between Mackinac Island, St. Ignace

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Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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The U.S. Coast Guard will start ice-breaking operations Tuesday in the area between St. Ignace and Mackinac Island in Michigan, the agency said

The Coast Guard began the process Thursday with a formal notice that the waters have been opened for the season, and ice breaking would take place soon. The Coast Guard Cutter Mobile Bay will take on the ice-breaking duties. 

"The Coast Guard reminds all recreational ice users that no ice is safe ice and to stay clear of shipping channels," the press release said. 

The area between St. Ignace and Mackinac Island was the scene of an ice rescue on March 15, when a snowmobile operator became stranded amid the broken ice. The Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw happened to be in the area and took over the rescue after blizzard and ice conditions proved to be too much for the Mackinac Island Fire Department to handle with their equipment.  

The above video originally aired on March 16, 2026.

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