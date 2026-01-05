Watch CBS News
Local News

Coast Guard searching for operator of snowmobile found upside down near Pointe Mouille

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A snowmobile without a rider was found upside down in the ice near Pointe Mouillee State Game Area in South Rockwood, Michigan. 

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit said in a social media post Saturday night that the operator of the snowmobile has not been located. 

The vehicle was found in the ice near the entrance of the Huron River, near the state nature preserve in Brownstown Township. 

coast-guard-search-slider.jpg
The area near Pointe Mouille State Game Area in South Rockwood, Michigan, where authorities found an upside down snowmobile with no rider nearby. U.S. Coast Guard

Authorities ask that anyone who was involved in the incident or knows who may have been operating the snowmobile contact the U.S. Coast Guard at 833-388-8724. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue