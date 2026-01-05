Coast Guard searching for operator of snowmobile found upside down near Pointe Mouille

A snowmobile without a rider was found upside down in the ice near Pointe Mouillee State Game Area in South Rockwood, Michigan.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit said in a social media post Saturday night that the operator of the snowmobile has not been located.

The vehicle was found in the ice near the entrance of the Huron River, near the state nature preserve in Brownstown Township.

The area near Pointe Mouille State Game Area in South Rockwood, Michigan, where authorities found an upside down snowmobile with no rider nearby. U.S. Coast Guard

Authorities ask that anyone who was involved in the incident or knows who may have been operating the snowmobile contact the U.S. Coast Guard at 833-388-8724.