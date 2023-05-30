US Coast Guard asking Michiganders to stay safe on the water this summer

US Coast Guard asking Michiganders to stay safe on the water this summer

US Coast Guard asking Michiganders to stay safe on the water this summer

(CBS DETROIT) - Memorial Day was a busy one on the water, with boaters enjoying the holiday. As more people will be getting on the water this summer, the Coast Guard has some safety reminders.

"There's actually an abnormal amount of boating traffic today that we've seen," said Christian Hutchisson, a maritime enforcement specialist 2nd class with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Hutchisson said the Detroit River's shipping channel is narrow, so more boat traffic means more chances for this to go wrong. He said before you go out on the water, you need a float plan.

"Let somebody know where you're going to be. If you're trailering your boat, what marina you're going to be coming out of? What time you're estimated to be back?"

He said with a plan, if something does go wrong they know where to start looking for you. Hutchisson said now is also the time to make sure your boat's lights are working properly, for safety if you're out at night. And check your lifevests and their sizes.

"If they have five adult life jackets on board that's great. But if they have a nine-year-old child on board, those life jackets aren't going to fit them," said Hutchisson.

He also said that boating safely means drinking responsibly.

"Keep it under .08 just like on a car," he said.