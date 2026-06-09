Community coming together for Clintondale High School students after prom canceled

One week after Clintondale High School canceled its prom, community members and volunteers have put together an event.

On Friday, June 12, the community dance will take place at the Anton Arts Center in Mount Clemens. Businesses in the area are donating their services to provide a catered meal, music, and hair and makeup services to all seniors.

Event organizers say a private security firm and the Macomb County Sheriff's Office will assist in securing this event.

"Students do not need to leave this school with a traumatic event," said William Floyd, a 2006 graduate of Clintondale High School.

During the Clintondale Community Schools board meeting on Monday, multiple parents shared how disappointed they and their children are that the school chose not to reschedule the dance. This comes after administrators announced they would refund prom tickets for students after canceling the event due to a threat.

In an update on Monday, June 8, interim Superintendent Kevin Knoblock says the Clinton Township, Michigan, school district decided not to reschedule the event "after extensive discussion and careful consideration." Knoblock said an investigation into the threat is ongoing.

"Because there is currently no timeline for when the investigation will be completed, the district chose to refund purchased tickets so that students and families would not be asked to wait indefinitely," Knoblock said.

Charlie Braswell said his son was emotional about the prom's cancelation.

"I can still remember my prom 30 years ago," said Braswell.

Braswell said multiple family members chipped in a total of $2,300 toward his son's outfit and ride to the dance.

"And I am not in agreement with what happened, but they got cheated," said Braswell.

Knoblock addressed those at the meeting, saying, "We must take every threat seriously; no dress tuxedo or limo is not worth more than the life of our students."